Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

