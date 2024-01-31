ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STKS. Stephens decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

STKS stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.16 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

