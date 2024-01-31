Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Opthea in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Opthea alerts:

Opthea Stock Up 0.4 %

OPT opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

Opthea Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.