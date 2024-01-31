OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

