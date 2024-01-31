OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
