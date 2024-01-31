Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $234.64 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $61.10 or 0.00140769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 60.66478608 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $235,478,872.03 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

