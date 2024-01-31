Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Orex Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

