Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

