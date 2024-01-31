Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.09

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $112.80, with a volume of 1006580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

