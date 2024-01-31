Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 19.19, but opened at 22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.80, with a volume of 212,709 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARAA

Paramount Global Trading Up 21.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $9,701,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.