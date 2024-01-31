PARK CIRCLE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

V stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $277.08. The company had a trading volume of 877,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,846. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average is $247.38. The company has a market cap of $508.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

