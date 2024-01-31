Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.15.

Shares of PKI opened at C$46.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.81. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

