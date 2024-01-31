Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Parkland
Parkland Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PKI opened at C$46.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.81. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.
Parkland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.
Insider Activity
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.