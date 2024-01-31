Patron Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

