Patron Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

