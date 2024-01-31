Patron Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
