Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 21,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Specifically, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 917,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 816,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

