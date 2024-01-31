Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

