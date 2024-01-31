Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.7 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE PNR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 248.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 25.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

