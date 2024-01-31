Pentair plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

