Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $142.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

