Pi Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter.
Ero Copper Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$21.01 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.60.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
