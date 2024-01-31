Pi Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.15.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$21.01 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.60.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

