Plains GP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 35,141 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,952 call options.

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,480,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

