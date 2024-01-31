Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.10. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 18,782,524 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

