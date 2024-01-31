Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

