Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 160,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,734. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

