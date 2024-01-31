Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,943. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.