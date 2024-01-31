Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,095,000 after acquiring an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

