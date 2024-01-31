Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 265,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
