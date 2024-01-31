Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,370. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $663.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $622.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

