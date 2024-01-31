Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$7.79-8.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.31-8.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion. Polaris also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 484,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

