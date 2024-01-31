Populous (PPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,096.86

Populous (PPT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $126,096.86 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

