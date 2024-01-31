PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 6.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

