Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $744,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

