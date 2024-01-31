Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Progress Software worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 117,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

