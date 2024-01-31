ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.34

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.34 and last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 739294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.