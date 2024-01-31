PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.