Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $28.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.90 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $835.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.23. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

