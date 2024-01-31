Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCS. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

CCS stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

