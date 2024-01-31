Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Reduced by Zacks Research

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

