QCR Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 131.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QCR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.