Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 131,232 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,232 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Huntsman worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 122,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

