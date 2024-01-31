Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 83,569 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. 84,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,966. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

