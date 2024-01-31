Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,541 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 225,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 153,104 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 369,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.