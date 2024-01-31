Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 551,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

