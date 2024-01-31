Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 50,388 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. 108,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

