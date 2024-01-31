Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 83.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 7,799,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,999,316. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.