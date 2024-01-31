Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 332.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shopify stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

