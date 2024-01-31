Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Freshworks worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 413,115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Freshworks by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,022 shares of company stock worth $5,313,903. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 271,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,992. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

