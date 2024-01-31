Quantbot Technologies LP Has $11 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. 1,146,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

