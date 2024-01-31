Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.78. 88,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,569. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $246.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.55 and its 200 day moving average is $325.68.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

