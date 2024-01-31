Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $216.66. 51,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

