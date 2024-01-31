Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,315 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,142. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.46 and its 200 day moving average is $350.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

